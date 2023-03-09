France, Morocco must strengthen ties – Lecturer

Accra, March 9, GNA – France must give priority to Morocco, a Francophile country, because it is its natural partner in the region, Frédéric Encel, lecturer at Science Po and doctor in geopolitics, has said.

The French magazine “Paris Match” published, on 1st of March, 2023, an interview with Frédéric Encel, lecturer at Science Po and doctor in geopolitics, author of “Voies de la puissance”, deciphering the stakes of the recent trip of French President Emmanuel Macron to Africa.

Frédéric Encel considers Macron’s trip to Africa as an opportunity to change course, moving from a logic of aid to a logic of investment. Thus, the lecturer believed that it is essential to prove to African countries the ability of France to accompany them by offering a balanced cooperation and new development assistance plans.

Regarding the rise of Morocco in West Africa, parallel to the war of influence between Russia and China in Africa, Frédéric Encel said that “several countries in this area have rallied to the position of Morocco on Western Sahara. In addition, Moroccans are conquering very important markets thanks to an impeccable French and an increasingly high socio-educational, managerial and professional level”.

He added that Paris has made a major mistake in its attempts to bring Algeria closer, which he considers unsuccessful.

To conclude, the lecturer noted that France must give priority to Morocco, a Francophile country, because it is its natural partner in the region, the ally in the fight against jihadism and even against the rise of influence of Shiite Iran in the Middle East.

“On many issues, we are on the same side as the Cherifian kingdom and share fundamental interests,” he added.

