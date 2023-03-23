FOSCO holds matriculation for fresh students 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Foso (C/R), March 23, GNA – A total of 310 fresh students of Foso College of Education (FOSCO), including 138 women, have been matriculated into the college to officially begin the 2022/2023 academic year.

The matriculation oath was administered by the Principal of the College, Dr. Anthony Baabereyir, who admonished students to exhibit good behaviour and respect authority as they studied hard to achieve their goals.

The Principal also urged students to contribute their quota meaningfully towards enhancing the image of the college, wherever they found themselves.

On academics, he charged the students to channel their energies towards their studies and apportion time to read beyond the scope of their areas of study.

Dr. Baabereyir urged students to desist from engaging in anti-social activities that could derail their careers.

He noted that FOSCO occupied an enviable position among the 46 Public Colleges of Education in Ghana and its students continued to make significant impact in the lives of school children and the Ghanaian community at large.

The Principal advised the students to live in peace and harmony with all members of the college.

The college was established in 1965 with the mandate to train competent professional teachers for basic schools in the country.

Over the years, the college has discharged its mandate creditably and pursued the dream of becoming a centre of excellence for teacher education.

The motto of the college, ”Character, Wisdom, and Knowledge” reflects the holistic training offered to students, equipping them with admirable character and professional competencies that enable them to discharge their duties in service of Mother Ghana and humanity.

