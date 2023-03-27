Former President Mahama ends tour to Western Region 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, March 27, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has ended his three-day visit to the Western Region with a call on party executives to select skillful agents at the polls come 2024.

He reminded them that “elections are won at the polls,” which called for vigilance in undertaking such critical assignments.

The former President engaged delegates at a rally at Kwesimintsim, met with fishermen and other interest groups at Shama, Ahanta West, Nzemaland, and Tarkwa to court their support for his flagbearership race for the 2024 polls.

He said the party was strategising in terms of resources to enable it to viciously monitor all counting procedures as done by the Electoral Commission and that Ghanaians were looking up to the party, to win power and save them from the current hardship in the country.

“We, as a party, are saddened by the current socio-economic crises and the failure on the part of the government to run the economy efficiently…the NPP government has failed Ghanaians and does not deserve to be given another chance,’’ he said.

“I am not a pastor or a prophet, but God speaks when I pray. What I have heard from God is that the NDC should position itself well because come what may the party will win the 2024 elections.”

He urged them to work hard to win the elections through good grassroots activities, however,” I entreat all executives to ensure fairness and transparency in the distribution of the resources to the grassroots to realise this vision”.

Mr Mahama lauded the great work that saw the party increasing its parliamentary seats in the last elections and the importance to step up all activities to “achieve a mightier feat.”

