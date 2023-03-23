Five persons to contest NDC Kpone-Katamanso Parliamentary primaries 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone (Near Tema), March 23, GNA – Five persons have filed nominations to contest the Parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

The five aspirants were the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency Mr. Joseph Akuerteh Tettey; Mr. Moses Tetteh; Mr. Emmanuel Salam Azubila; Mr. Abednego Afotey Otu; and Mr. Abraham Tettey Teye.

Confirming the information to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr. Felix Onyame, Chairman of NDC Elections Committee Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, stated that the process had so far been successful devoid of any wrangling.

Mr. Onyame said the aspirants were adequately advised to ensure they executed a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks and character assassinations, adding that the interest of the party should be paramount and above any other personal interest.

He said every aspirant would have a level playing field, adding that equity would prevail before during, and after the 2023 Parliamentary and Presidential primaries in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

The NDC has slated May 13 to hold both the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries across the 275 Constituencies in the country to elect a Flagbearer and Parliamentary Candidates ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

GNA

