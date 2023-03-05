Farmer jailed 14 years for sodomy  

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), March 5, GNA – The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced a farmer at Gomoa Mankessim in the Central Region to 14 years imprisonment in hard labour for sodomising a 13-year-old class three boy.

Eric Asiedu, 39, also known as Agya Yaw, pleaded not guilty to the charge of sodomy.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Emmanuel Akunor, told the court, presided by Mr Jonathan Nunoo, that the victim was a class three pupil at Gomoa Mankessim, near Gomoa Eshiem in the Central Region, while the convict was a resident of the same town.

He said in December 2021, the victim followed the accused to pluck coconut for sale.

On December 29 the victim fell sick and he was taken to the Gomoa Oguaa Health Centre in the course of treatment, he revealed that Asiedu had had sex with him (five times) through the anus at his house.

A formal complaint was lodged with the police by Mr Stephen Ampofo, a Community Health Nurse at the Gomoa Oguaa Health Centre, and the victim was issued with a medical form for examination.

The accused was subsequently arrested by the police and charged with the offence after investigations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

