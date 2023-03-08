Ejisu MP supports needy students

By Boakye Baafi, Ejisu

Ejisu (Ash) March 08, GNA – Dr.John A. Kumah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu has provided scholarships to four brilliant but needy students in the constituency.

The beneficiaries, who were adjudged overall best in the 2022 WASCE and BECE examinations in the Municipality, also received laptops and other educational materials from the MP.

They are Ms Athur Godslove and Patrick Agyekum Afriyie, both completed the Ejisuman Senior High School.

Ms Arthur, a general science candidate had aggregate nine and was adjudged the best female student, while Afriyie, also a general science candidate had aggregate eight and was adjudged the best male student.

The other recipients are Master Adjei Nathaniel Jonathan and Maria Abdullah, both completed the Ejisu M/A Model Junior High School and had aggregates six and seven respectively.

Jonathan is currently at the Prempeh College, while Maria is at the St. Louis Senior High School, both in Kumasi.

Dr. Kumah, who is also the Deputy Minister for Finance, announced this at the Municipality’s 66th Independence Day anniversary parade at Ejisu.

He said he would take the full cost of the beneficiaries at the tertiary level.

The Ejisu Municipal Assembly also awarded the students with certificates and undisclosed amount of money.

Master Patrick Agyekum Afriyie, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to both the Member of Parliament and the Ejisu Municipal Assembly for the support.

He pointed out that, he could not go to university this year because of financial challenges and hoped now the MP had come in they would be able to enter the university next academic year.

Mr. Samuel Oduro Frimpong, Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) indicated that the assembly was doing everything possible to improve the standard of education in the area and advised parents to attach much importance to their ward’s education.

Nana Yaa Asantewaa, Queen Mother of Ejisu traditional area, commended the organisers of the 6th March parade ceremony and called on the residents in the area to live in peace and harmony to help speed up the development of the area.

