ECG Tema disconnects Apollo Steel Limited

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, March 24, GNA – The Tema Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has disconnected power supply to Apollo Steel Ghana Limited as part of the ongoing nationwide revenue mobilization exercise.

The company owes the ECG GHC1.361 million covering one year of accumulated electricity bills.

The ECG-Tema Regional Office has formed various teams which visited other companies such as Millicom Ghana, Athera Company, and Sentuo Oil Refinery.

Mr. Emmanuel Ankomah, Tema Regional ECG General Manager, accompanied by Dr. Nicholas Smart-Yeboah, ECG Board Member, Dr. George Yaw Marfo, Director of ECG Training School, Mr. Daniel Markin-Yankah, Director Operations, and Mr. Albert Shardey, Tema Regional Accountant, had a meeting with the management of Sentuo Oil Refinery on their GHC18 million power debt.

Mr Ankomah after the meeting told the media that the GHC18 million covered two months’ bill, adding that out of the amount, a cheque totalling about GHC10 million had been issued by the management of the Company as part payment.

He said the amount was the total bills for Sentuo Oil Refinery, Sentuo Steel, and Sentuo Ceramic all located within the ECG Tema Region.

On the total amount of debt recovered since the start of the exercise, Mr. Ankomah told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Official which was part of the monitoring team that “it was quite good” but could not give out the figure immediately since it was an ongoing exercise.

The ECG nationwide revenue mobilization exercise commenced on March 20, 2023, and is expected to last for a month, with a focus on all categories of customers in arrears including State Owned Enterprises.

The exercise is also expected to be monitored by special teams who have the mandate to apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with it, and or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

