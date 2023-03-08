Eastern Regional Library institutes “My first library card” 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, March 08, GNA – The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) among its key objectives for 2023 has declared the year as a Year of Digital Reading with the tagline ” A springboard to eradicate learning poverty.”

The Year of Digital Reading is to increase the number of literacy interventions being provided to Ghanaians.

Mr Evans Korletey-Tene, Eastern Regional Director of GhLA, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that to help meet the objective, the region had instituted a library scholarship project called ” My first library card.” The project aimed at raising financial support to register as many pupils as members of the library to benefit from the services being rendered by the Authority, as well as give opportunity to Ghanaians who have never benefitted from library services to do so,” he said.

“The region instituted the library scholarship project in 2020 and has yielded positive impact in registering over 35,000 pupils to benefit from literacy promotion,” he said and added that ” donations can be done to ” My first library card ” at all branch libraries or the regional office in Koforidua.”

Mr Korletey-Tene emphasized on the important role libraries played in modern societies, particularly with the influx of technology, saying ” children love to read when given the opportunity to do so and it is the responsibility of the Ghana Library Authority to be strategic in ensuring that equal literacy opportunities are created nationwide”.

He said it was the vision of the Eastern Regional Library to get over 70,000 Ghanaians reading by the end of 2024 and was achievable with partnership from stakeholders. The stakeholders were parents, Ghana Education Service, teachers and the rest.

Mr Elijah Assumang, Head of Extension at the Eastern Regional Library commended parents for their relentless support in getting their wards reading.

GNA

