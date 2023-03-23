Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits south-eastern Turkey 

Istanbul, Mar. 23, (dpa/GNA) - A strong earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey on Thursday, in the same area which was devastated by earthquakes in early February.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 had its epicentre in the province of Kahramanmaras, just like the previous quakes, the disaster management authority AFAD said.

A dpa reporter in the city of Gaziantep reported feeling strong tremors.

On February 6, a quake with magnitude 7.7 was followed just hours later by another of magnitude 7.6, shaking south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria.

In total, almost 57,000 people were killed and millions were left homeless.

GNA

