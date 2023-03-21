Contemporary Italian Product Design on Display at Kvadrat 500 Gallery in Sofia

Sofia, March 21 (BTA/GNA) – Chairs made out of water pipes, table lamps made of swimming caps, containers made of wire for clothespins and leaves, objects made out of stones, stamps made out of poisonous algae, a violin made out of silk fiber, children’s toys made out of pier pilings, utensils made of tomato waste, mosaics made of recycled computer and TV monitors. These are all exhibits in the 3CODESIGN. 3R: Reduce Recycle Reuse exhibition that is on at the Kvadrat 500 National Gallery in Sofia. The exhibition opened March 17 to show the new trends in Italian product design and will be on until April 30.

The project of curator Silvana Annicchiarico offers an overview of how Italian design works in favour of environmental sustainability. The objects and accessories presented are made from recycled materials or through sustainable technologies. They are all designed and produced by Italian designers and companies.

The opening event was attended by National Gallery Director Yaroslava Bubnova, Italian Ambassador to Bulgaria Giuseppina Dzara and Italian Culture Institute Director Maria Mazza.

The graphic design for the exhibition was prepared by architect Bruno Morello, who was also in Sofia for the opening event.

3CODESIGN. 3R: Reduce Recycle Reuse has already been shown in Prague, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong, Washington DC, Toronto, Tunis, Pristina, Shenzen, Tallinn, Helsinki, Tripoli, Benghazi and Bucharest.

The initiative is part of the Italian Design Day and includes events that the entire Italian diplomatic network holds across the world to promote abroad the artistic and cultural heritage resulting from the link between history, culture, art and craftsmanship of the highest level. This year’s theme is “Quality that Illuminates. The energy of design for people and the environment”.

In Sofia, there were a number of other events in addition to the exhibition, that were dedicated to the Italian Design Day and were co-organized by the Italian Embassy, in cooperation with the Italian Culture Institute in Sofia and the Italian Trade Agency, Kvadrat 500, the National Art Gallery in Sofia and Confindustria Bulgaria.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

