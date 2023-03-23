Close gap between unions and boards for good corporate governance –IoD-Ghana

By Emmanuel Mensah

Accra, March 23, GNA – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute of Directors (IoD) -Ghana, Mr. Clement Wiredu, has advised organisations to take thoughtful steps towards bridging the gap between the Board of Directors (BoD) and worker unions.

He said that was necessary to ensure peaceful work environment for productivity.

“One thing that people miss increasingly in governance in the corporate world is the role of unions. And I have seen many people talk about governance, and talk about the board, talk about CEO but even when the organisation has a union, they are not even on the Management Team.

“While we start to define and get into good corporate governance, we must evolve around looking at unions as part of management, ” he said in an engagement with the media.

Mr Wiredu emphasised that unions must be involved in governance of organisations and that it was not enough to simply inform them of issues of the organisations.

He said involvement of unions in Management built trust among all and promoted good working relationship between Management and workers.

Mr. Theodore Albright, Managing Consultant at The Family Office Africa, and Fellow of IoD-Gh Ana, urged board members to learn and understand more about the organisations whose board they represented.

He said that was important because it was the only way they could come out with relevant strategies to address challenges within the organisations.

GNA

