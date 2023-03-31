Boeing secures order for five 787 jets from Taiwan’s EVA Air

Washington, Mar. 31, (dpa/GNA) - US aerospace giant Boeing on Thursday announced a deal to sell five of its 787-9 Dreamliners to Taiwan’s EVA Air.

With the order the Taipei-based airline now has unfilled orders for seven 787-10s and nine 787-9s. The airline’s fleet currently counts 10,787s.

“Our 787 fleet has become the foundation of our carbon-neutral growth strategy and we will continue to leverage this airplane’s unrivaled efficiency and performance for many years to come,” said EVA Air president Clay Sun.

“This new order supports our ongoing commitment to operate a more sustainable fleet that will enable us to reduce carbon emissions, while providing our passengers with world-class service.”

“EVA Air operates one of the most efficient and sustainable widebody fleets in the world, with repeat orders for the 787 serving as a testament to the value this family of airplanes brings to its network,” said Boeing’s Stan Deal.

“With additional Dreamliners, EVA Air is well positioned for growth, especially as passenger traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels in Asia.”

GNA

