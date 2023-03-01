Black Stars-Super Eagles match:  More GHC1 million generated as gate proceeds

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 1, GNA – The total amount generated as gate proceeds for the Ghana Black Stars match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria was GH¢1,054,000.00, Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister, said on Tuesday.

The goalless draw game, which was the first leg of the 2022 International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) World Cup final qualifying fixtures, was held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Mr Ussif said this on the floor of Parliament in an answer to a question by Mr Kwabena Mensah Woyome, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu.

The MP wanted to know how much income was realised from the sale of 42,680 tickets for that particular match, and what agreement was reached in the sharing ratio among the stakeholders.

Mr Ussif, also the MP for Yagaba-Kubori, told the House that the agreed-sharing ratio after tax was 20 per cent in favour of the National Sports Authority, and 80 per cent for the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

GNA

