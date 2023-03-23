Antoine Semenyo’s last minute thunderbolt gives Black Stars win over Angola

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March 23, GNA- A last minute strike by substitute Antoine Semenyo helped the Black Stars of Ghana cruise over the Palancas Negras of Angola by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The atmosphere at the stadium was charged as fans went gay cheering up the senior national team with hopes of picking up an all important win against their opponents.

The Black Stars of Ghana dominated play in the early minutes of the game, using the wings as an easy route to break the defense of the visitors.

Angola on the other hand showed no signs as underdogs holding the Ghanaian side very tight till the end of the first 45 minutes of the game.

After recess, the stars kept on sending in balls to the half of the visitors, hoping for a goal but the defense of Angola was one to give credit to.

90 minutes into the game, the stars were still struggling to break the deadlock with the Angolan side also cementing their defense with their solid clearances.

The likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki William all had some goalscoring chances but failed to slot in the goals to put Ghana ahead of the visitors.

It was Antoine Semenyo who came to the rescue of Ghana in the dying minutes of the game to give Black Stars a deserving win over their opponents.

The senior national team now sit on top of Group E ahead of Angola, Madagascar and Central African Republic.

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the senior side would keep hopes alive once again as the side face the Palancas Negras in the return leg in four days time.

GNA

