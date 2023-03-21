Afriyie Barnieh, Fatawu Isahaku handed Black Meteors call-up

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March 21, GNA – Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach of Ghana’s U-23 side, Black Meteors has handed forwards Fatawu Isahaku and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh call-ups ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers double-time header against Algeria.

Ghana would travel to Annaba, Algeria to take on their opponents in the first leg encounter on Thursday, March 23 before hosting them in Kumasi five days after.

Some other foreign players who were handed callups were Emmanuel Essiam, Emmanuel Yeboah, Alex Sarfo, Ernest Nuamah, Zubaira Ibrahim, and Adams Salim.

All eight foreign-based players had already reported to the Black Meteors camp hoping to stir up things to give the side a perfect victory.

The winner of the two-legged encounter would make it to the fourth edition of the U-23 AFCON in Morocco.

