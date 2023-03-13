Africa Centre for Education and Community Development supports Biakoye Education Directorate 

By Edward Williams

Nkonya (O/R), March 13, GNA – Reverend Father Dr Richard Akrofi Baafi, the Executive Director of Africa Centre for Education and Community Development (ACECD) has donated a desktop computer (HP ProOne 400 G1) to the Biakoye District Education Directorate.

The gesture was part of the routine support of ACECD to enhance the quality of education delivery.

Presenting the item at Nkonya Ahenkro on behalf of the Board of Directors of ACECD, Dr Baafi noted that the donation was aimed at supporting the activities of the District Education Directorate.

He said ACECD was a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing education and social development in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Organisation had previously undertaken several projects in the areas of education, poverty alleviation, research and advocacy, economics, environment and climate since 2012.

He indicated that the Organisation had over the years impacted on communities’ social development, motivated women economically and contributed to children’s education.

“Notably, the organisation has undertaken projects in Oti, Central and Eastern regions as well as the Republic of Togo.”

Dr Baafi who researches extensively on school learning environments and students’ academic performance, noted that education was the bedrock for national development.

Madam Roselyn Kafui Ofori, the Biakoye District Education Director, on behalf of the Directorate, expressed her gratitude to the Organisation for the support.

She said the donation would help the Directorate to discharge its duties and added that the item would be used for the intended purpose.

Madam Ofori commended the kind gesture of ACECD in the country and in the Oti region, which her district continued to benefit from to support education.

Dr Baafi was accompanied by Mr Boadi Baafi Nicholas, Director in charge of Operations, ACECD and the Oti Regional Director of Free Senior High Schools.

