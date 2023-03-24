Ada communities get free water

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, March 24, GNA – “Easy Water for Everyone,” a Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO), has started the provision of safe and potable water to 15 communities in Ada.

These include Pediatorkope, Anazome, Agboka, Ajiem, Kewuse, and Amesukope among others to assist in all year cultivation of crops.

Dr. Matti Harrison Country Director, “Easy Water for Everyone” made this known during a presentation at the Ada-East District Assembly’s ordinary session.

He said five more communities would also benefit from the project to ensure that people in Ada have access to clean drinking water as well as water for their domestic and farming purposes.

He mentioned that the NGO had a technology that filters water from pathogens, bacteria, and viruses, making it safe for drinking, saying that the project would help accelerate sustainable access to water.

Dr. Harrison said the project is in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research for the water quality analysis to ensure that the water provided was of high quality.

He said the organization was moving from fully free projects to a collaboration with community members where the community would provide the Polytank, (storage facility) and a metal or block stand for the progress of the project.

“Partnership with the community members ensures sustainability where the district has a role to play, we also want to expand to other areas,” he stated.

The Country Director said similar projects were ongoing in Ashanti, and Oti Regions among others, adding that community members would be trained on the project maintenance.

Dr. Phillip Narh, Field Coordinator of Easy Water for Everyone urged the Assembly members to take the project seriously as it would help reduce the rate of cholera and other diseases in the various communities in Ada.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

