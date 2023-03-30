30 youth to be empowered in STEP training in Axim

Axim/WR, March 23, GNA – Thirty young people are to receive skills training in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region under the National Youth Authority’s (NYA) Skills Towards Employability and Productivity (STEP) programme.

The beneficiaries would receive training in Cosmetology, Dressmaking, Hairdressing, Commercial Driving, and Satellite Dish Installation.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the NYA, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, said the initiative was to ensure job sustainability for the youth across the country.

“The project complements the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) initiative by ensuring that hundreds of youth gain employment through skills training.

“The five areas of trade were carefully and strategically selected as they are required on daily basis, economically relevant and serve the interest of the youth,” he stressed.

He said the number of beneficiaries in the constituency would be expanded if the first batch yielded the desired results.

The NYA CEO advised the youth to be disciplined and seize the opportunity to receive a skill that would be beneficial to themselves and the country.

The former Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, said already over 1,000 people had benefited from the training.

She urged the beneficiaries to be attentive at work and humble and pleaded with the trainers to be patient with the learners to grab the teachings and be self-reliant in the future.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah added, “It is a privilege to have the project in the area. Take advantage of the opportunities available to gain employment.”

The trainers were provided with tools, including dressmaking materials, hairdressing, and barbering to help train the beneficiaries.

GNA

