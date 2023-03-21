2023 AFCON Qualifier – 25 Black Stars players report for Angola clash  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March 21, GNA – All 25 selected players have reported to the Black Stars camp for preparations for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Palancas of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The team received a heroes welcome in Kumasi earlier today and would finalize their preparations ahead of the clash as they march on to make their 24th AFCON appearance in Ivory Coast next year.

The players are Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Atizigi, Denis Odoi, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku, and Gideon Mensah

The rest are Andre Ayew, Joseph Paintsil, Majid Ashimeru, Edmund Addo, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Salis Samed, Thomas Partey, Kingsley Schindler, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana,Kamal Sowah, Osman Bukari, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo.

This would be the first game for newly appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Ghana sits on top of Group E with four points ahead of Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

GNA

