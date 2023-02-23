YPYC congratulates MTN Ghana CEO

Accra, Feb 23, GNA – Youth Professionals and Youth Coalition( YPYC) has congratulated Mr Selorm Adadevoh CEO of MTN Ghana for winning the overall MTN CEO of the year award.

The awards ceremony took place in Johannesburg at the Group’s annual leadership gathering.

“Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) is proud of you and happy to be associated with you, our Role Model, Kudos!”

Mr Adadevoh received the award with a citation acknowledging his transformational leadership style.

In 2020 at the MTN YPPRM awards , Mr Adadevoh was honoured as a Young Professional Role Model.

Mr Adadevoh, since 2018, has worked as the CEO of MTN Ghana, subsidiary of the MTN Group.

YPYC is a network that connects and engages young professionals and the youth in discussions of national affairs.

GNA

