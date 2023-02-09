We committed to increasing women’s participation – GAF 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori/Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 9, GNA – Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has reiterated the commitment of the Forces to increase women’s meaningful participation in its activities.

He said as at 2019, GAF’s female contribution to peace operations was fifteen per cent and thirty-six percent of formed troops and Military Observers (MILOBS)/Staff Officers respectively, compared to UN Gender Parity Strategy Targets of six and sixteen per cents.

Major General Andoh said this at a reception hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana to highlight the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations, during the visit of two Royal Canadian Naval ships to Ghana.

Canada launched the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017 with the objective to increase the meaningful participation of military and policewomen in UN peace operations.

The Chief of Staff said prior to the launch of the Elsie Initiative, GAF had championed gender mainstreaming to increase the meaningful participation of its women through the policy of ‘‘Equal Opportunity’’ for all in GAF.

He noted that GAF had increased the recruitment of women and reviewed female participation in training and courses that opened up the opportunity for them to rise up to leadership and command positions.

Major General Andoh stated that the Forces had commissioned a draft Gender Policy and appointed Gender Focal Points at all levels of command.

‘‘These saw GAF producing three female Deputy Force Commanders to the United Nations Mission for Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) and UN Disengagement Observer Force (DOF).

“Also, there are female Commanding Officers in the Navy and the Army. The Commanding Officer for the 37 Military Hospital is Evelyn Kawbia, a woman,’’ he added.

GAF’s participation started in 2019 when it was selected as one of the two African Troops and Police- Contributing Countries (T/PCC) to pilot the Barrier Assessment, which is one of the six components of the Initiative.

He said the targeted research for women in peacekeeping was completed in 2021 with GAF as the first military institution to publish its barrier assessment report in April 2021.

Ms Kathleen Flynn-Dapaah, Chargé of High Commission of Canada to Ghana, said ‘‘meaningful participation’’ went beyond a focus on numbers, it meant the substantial representation of women across all ranks and functions within their institutions, including positions of authority.

‘‘…That women are deployed to missions that correspond to their experience and training, that they deploy to work environments that provide equal access to the working conditions and opportunities of their male colleagues, and they deploy to missions free of sexual workplace harassment.”

Madam Flynn-Dapah noted that addressing gender inequality in UN peace operations was a complex task for the Armed Forces and the Police Service, hence the reason for Canada’s collaboration with partners across the UN system.

‘‘No single country has successfully achieved this and the Elsie Initiative is an opportunity for all of us to make future peace operations more effective and more inclusive where missions are better prepared to deliver on their mandates and sustain peace around the world, ’’ she stated.

The Chargé assured that Canada would continue to build on the work that had been started, with an increased focus on results, stakeholder engagement, and sustainability.

Lieutenant-Commander Hilario-Carlo Amunategui, Commanding Officer, HMCS Moncton, Operation Projection, urged organisations to continue to advocate, develop and create supportive environments for women’s meaningful participation.

Operation Projection is Canada’s commitment to peace and security.

Lieutenant-Commander Amunategui said while in the region, they endeavoured to promote regional stability and reduce destabilising trans-regional activities that would allow its regional partners to create the conditions for peace.

The Commanding Officer added that they would support the capacity-building efforts through collective training and sharing of skills and experiences for development.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

