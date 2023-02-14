Valentine: traders in Sunyani experience poor sales in souvenirs

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Feb.14, GNA – Traders engaged in the sales of souvenirs and gifts items in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital on Tuesday complained about poor sales as the world celebrates this year’s valentine’s day.

The sales in the items, according to the traders, had gone down this year, as compared to 2022 because of the sharp increase in prices of the souvenirs, including teddy birds, cards, flowers, as well as chocolates, among others.

Val’s day is celebrated February 14, every year to show love to families, relations, partners and friends.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Ms Frimpomaa Seida, one of the traders said, “patronage of the items is very poor this year” and partly attributed it to economic hardships in the country.

“Buyers have been window shopping, walking from one shop to the other, just to ask for the prices. But few customers promise to return to buy later,” she stated.

Ms Frimpomaa said the prices of the items had increased so much that a single flower, being the least expensive item, was selling at GHC10. Last year the same item was going for GHC5.

The price of chocolate has also moved from GHC11 to GHC18, she said, and anticipated further increment in the price, saying the teddy bird had the highest price tag, selling between GHC100 and GHC400.

Candies, picture frames, diaries, face towels, panties and underwear were also selling from GHC20 upwards.

Mr Obed Agyeman, a customer, at one of the shops, told the GNA “it is always appropriate to show love in times like these,” saying “despite the current economic difficulties, I will go the extra mile to shower gifts to make my partner feel special and comfortable.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

