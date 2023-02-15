Valentine Day: GlennSamm feeds less privileged in Accra 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Ghanaian culture influencer and visual storyteller, Samuel Glenn Semakor, Valentine Day held his annual charity event to feed over 400 poor and needy individuals on the streets of Accra.

The event, dubbed “GlennSammnFriends Loveonthestreet” was part of the artist’s way of showing kindness to individuals on the street in celebration of the month of love.

According to Samuel Glenn, the only way he could spread positivity and motivate people in the streets was through the kind gesture.

“We the able ones, sometimes we go through a lot of things, so this is to just tell others that they are not alone and that is the main reason why we are in the street,” he said.

He encouraged the populace to regularly support those in the streets.

“You don’t have to be rich to help somebody. You don’t have to be even famous to give a helping hand. I, therefore, challenge everyone to make an effort to support someone,” he urged.

The street outreach was done in collaboration with his associates, including culinary outfits such as Emyries Kitchen and Popsicles.

Glenn provided over 400 plates of food, doughnuts, water and drinks to the people.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

