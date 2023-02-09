Business Europe

Unilever profits increased by almost €2 billion in 2022

February 9, 2023
GNA

London, Feb. 9, (dpa/GNA) - Multinational consumer goods company Unilever’s pre-tax profit for the 2022 fiscal year grew to €10.34 billion ($11.12 billion) from last year’s €8.56 billion, the company said on Thursday. 

Net profit climbed 25% from last year to €8.3 billion. 

Earnings per share went up 28.8% to €2.99. 

Underlying earnings per share were €2.57, compared to €2.62 last year. 

Turnover for the year grew 14.5% to €60.07 billion from last year’s €52.44 billion. 

Underlying sales growth accelerated to 9%, driven by all Business Groups, with price growth of 11.3% and volumes declining 2.1%. 

In the fourth quarter, turnover was €14.6 billion, up 11.4%, and underlying sales growth was 9.2%. 

Further, the company announced quarterly dividend payable in March of €0.4268 per share. 

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects underlying sales growth to be at least in the upper half of its multi-year range of 3% to 5%. 

GNA 