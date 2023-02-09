Unilever profits increased by almost €2 billion in 2022

London, Feb. 9, (dpa/GNA) - Multinational consumer goods company Unilever’s pre-tax profit for the 2022 fiscal year grew to €10.34 billion ($11.12 billion) from last year’s €8.56 billion, the company said on Thursday.

Net profit climbed 25% from last year to €8.3 billion.

Earnings per share went up 28.8% to €2.99.

Underlying earnings per share were €2.57, compared to €2.62 last year.

Turnover for the year grew 14.5% to €60.07 billion from last year’s €52.44 billion.

Underlying sales growth accelerated to 9%, driven by all Business Groups, with price growth of 11.3% and volumes declining 2.1%.

In the fourth quarter, turnover was €14.6 billion, up 11.4%, and underlying sales growth was 9.2%.

Further, the company announced quarterly dividend payable in March of €0.4268 per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects underlying sales growth to be at least in the upper half of its multi-year range of 3% to 5%.

GNA

