Unemployed jailed for stabbing driver’s mate for urinating behind bathhouse

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – An Adenta Circuit Court has sentenced Wisdom Addeh, 24, to four years imprisonment for stabbing a driver’s mate for urinating behind his bathhouse at Adenta.

Addeh, unemployed, was also ordered by the court to pay GHC2,000 as compensation to the victim, Asana Abu Salam.

The accused person, now convict, is said to have stabbed the victim several times on his chin, neck, and abdomen, with a broken bottle.

Charged with causing harm, Addeh pleaded guilty.

His accomplice whose name was given as Salase Addeh is at large.

He told the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah to give him the opportunity to pay for the medical bills and promised not to repeat his conduct again.

The Prosecution, led by Inspector Eric Abban, said the complainant, Asana Abu Salam, resided at Adenta with the convict.

The prosecution said on January 17, this year, at about 3:30 pm, the complainant who lived close to Addeh’s house went to urinate behind the bathhouse of the convict.

It said Addeh who was then bathing came out and attacked the complainant – pushed him the wall.

The prosecution said the victim was joined by one Salase Addeh and they assaulted the complainant until a witness in the case rescued the complainant.

It said the convict went to his room and brought out a broken bottle and inflicted multiple wounds on the complainant’s abdomen, chin and neck.

The prosecution said the victim rushed to the Police station with the wounds and the convict was arrested.

It said a police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care.

GNA

