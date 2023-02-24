UN General Assembly calls for Russia’s exit from Ukraine one year on

New York, Feb 24, (dpa/GNA) – The UN General Assembly on Thursday, called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, with 141 of 193 member nations voting to condemn Moscow’s invasion on the eve of its first anniversary.

Although it is non-binding, the vote in the United Nations’ largest body, was seen as a global test of sentiment on the war waged by Russia against its neighbour.

Apart from 32 abstentions, only six countries – Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria, voted against the resolution, along with Russia.

“Russia is just as isolated with its war as it was a year ago,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said afterwards. “The world wants peace. The states of this world have made that clear together today at the United Nations.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed his gratitude to the countries that endorsed the “crucial” resolution.

“This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for [Ukraine]. A powerful testament to the solidarity of [the world] community with [Ukrainian] people in the context of the anniversary of [the Russian Federation’s] full-scale aggression. A powerful manifestation of global support for [Ukraine],” Zelensky tweeted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, also expressed satisfaction, saying Russia had failed to “undermine the international order” and the coalition in support of Ukraine remained broad and strong.

The resolution contains the demand for peace and Moscow’s withdrawal. It reaffirms a number of previously adopted positions of the body, such as the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The strong result could counter accusations that there is war fatigue and crumbling support for Kiev in some parts of the world, especially those reliant of Russian fuel.

In March, shortly after the war began, 141 countries condemned the invasion. Then in October, 143 countries voted against Russia’s claim to have annexed large parts of Ukraine.

As in previous votes, China and India, two powerful nations with a combined population of about 2.8 billion, abstained on Thursday, along with South Africa and Iran.

While almost all South American countries voice their approval, including Brazil, a number of African states abstained.

Behind the UN scenes, there had been lengthy discussions about how substantial a resolution on the anniversary of the invasion could be.

According to sources in UN circles, Ukraine had been working on resolutions outlining a war crimes tribunal as well as a text, that would turn a 10-point peace plan by Zelensky into a UN document. Both ideas were abandoned.

Ultimately, the strategy of Ukraine’s Western backers was to get as many countries as possible to vote “yes” to the general motion in support of peace, even it meant watering down the text.

The resolution approved by the body says achieving a comprehensive peace, would make a significant contribution to strengthening international security.

It goes on to call for a full exchange of prisoners of war and stresses the need for those responsible for the most serious war crimes, to be held accountable.

China’s UN representative, Dai Bing, said in New York that Western arms deliveries would not create peace but only fuel the war. He said there must be direct talks between Moscow and Kiev again as soon as possible.

Beijing was expected to present its own position paper on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis as soon as Friday.

Also on Friday, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) were scheduled to hold talks with Zelensky by video conference.

GNA

