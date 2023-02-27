Taliban forces kill two IS members in Kabul raid

Islamabad, Feb 27, (dpa/GNA) – Two members of the Islamic State (IS) were killed, during a raid on their hideout in Kabul city, Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced late on Sunday.

A third IS militant was arrested during the Taliban’s operation in the northern part of the city, Mujahid said, adding that police had also seized weapons and ammunition during the raid.

According to the Taliban spokesperson, the group was plotting to carry out destructive plans, but were eliminated during a special military operation.

Locals in Kabul reported that they heard the sounds of explosions and gunfights for several hours.

Following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Islamic State intensified its attacks in Afghanistan, mainly targeting religious minorities, Taliban members, as well as foreign diplomatic centres.

The Taliban security forces are periodically cracking down the IS hideouts in different parts of the country.

On Saturday, a suicide bomber was killed before he was able to blow himself up outside a bank branch in Faizabad city.

Afghanistan has become increasingly isolated from the West, due to the Taliban’s draconian policies towards women, their disregard for human rights and their refusal to form a representative government.

GNA

