Taliban announce taking over Afghan embassy in Tehran

Tehran, Feb 27, (dpa/GNA) – Taliban representatives are to take over running Afghanistan’s embassy in Tehran, a spokesman for the militant Islamic movement said on Sunday via Twitter.

“We are firmly convinced that, through the new appointments, we are about to witness a further extension of relations in various areas between two Muslim countries, friends and brothers,” Abdul Kahar Balchi tweeted.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Iranian authorities of official accreditation of Taliban diplomats. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, said recently that Tehran had not changed its policy on diplomatic relations with its eastern neighbour.

According to UN estimates, at least 3.5 million Afghans live in Iran, most of them without official documentation.

No country has thus far officially recognized the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, following the chaotic departure of international troops led by the United States in the summer of 2021.

The Taliban has sent representatives to Pakistan, China, Russia and Turkmenistan. Envoys from the deposed Republic of Afghanistan remain active in numerous countries, but have cut their work to a minimum as their diplomatic missions remain in limbo.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

