Sweden retail sales fall 7.5% 

Stockholm, Feb. 27, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - Sweden’s retail sales continued its declining trend in January, as sales of both durable and consumer goods contracted, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

Retail sales fell a working-day adjusted 7.5% year-on-year in January, faster than the 6.9% decrease in December. Sales have been falling since May 2022.

Sales of durable goods dropped 9.9% annually in January, and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, slid 5.0%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1% in January versus a 1.0% fall in December. Sales decreased for the second straight month.

GNA

