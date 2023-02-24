Russia’s Medvedev threatens total overthrow of Ukraine

Moscow, Feb 24, (dpa/GNA) – Former Russian president, Dmitry Mededev, has threatened a complete overthrow of Ukraine, repeating Moscow’s propaganda that the country is dominated by neo-Nazis, on the anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“That is why it is so important for the special military operation to achieve its goal. To push back the limit of the threat to our country as far as possible, even if that is the border of Poland,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The aim is “to completely destroy neo-Nazism,” he added. Otherwise, the danger remained that even after negotiating, “new bloodthirsty guys who call themselves the legal Ukrainian government will again provoke a global conflict,” the deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia wrote.

Medvedev was seen as fairly liberal during his time as prime minister and president. He is now presenting himself as a hardliner in the context of the war, with observers suggesting that he is seeking to secure his position in the Russian power structure.

On the orders of President Vladimir Putin, Russian troops launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Moscow officially calls the war a special military operation.

GNA

