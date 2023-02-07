Profits slump at France’s BNP Paribas

Paris, Feb. 7, (dpa/GNA) - Profits at French bank BNP Paribas were down in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to shareholders was €2.15 billion ($2.30 billion), down by 6.7% compared to the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to a decrease in exceptional items.

Excluding exceptional items, quarterly profit stood at €2.29 billion, up sharply by 7.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Quarterly revenues were €12.11 billion, up 7.8% from last year, while it was up 5.8% at constant scope and exchange rates.

The company said its board will propose to the shareholders’ Annual General Meeting on May 16 to pay out a dividend of €3.90 in cash, equivalent to a 50% pay-out ratio of 2022 distributable income.

The company targets average annual growth in net income (Group share) of more than 9% between 2022 and 2025.

The group anticipates strong and steady average annual growth in net income per share of more than 12%, or a 40% increase during the 2022-2025 period.

GNA

