Polish economy shrinks 2.4% in final quarter of 2022 

Warsaw, Feb. 14, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - Poland’s economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022 after rebounding in the previous quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product fell 2.4% sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a 1% growth in the third quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth eased notably to 0.8% in the December quarter from 4.5% in the September quarter.

Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded at a slower pace of 2% annually versus a 3.6% increase in the previous quarter.

GNA

