Philippines accuses Chinese coastguard of using blinding laser 

Manila, Feb. 14, (dpa/GNA) – The Philippines on Tuesday lodged a formal protest with China, accusing Chinese coastguards of using a military-grade laser on a Philippine vessel, temporarily blinding some of its crew.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian “to express his serious concern over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen,” spokesperson Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said.

In the diplomatic protest lodged with the Chinese Embassy in Manila, the Department of Foreign Affairs condemned the “shadowing, harassment, dangerous manoeuvres, directing of military-grade laser and illegal radio challenges” on February 6.

The actions were “a threat to Philippine sovereignty and security,” the department said.

The Philippine coastguard ship BRP Malapascua was escorting a Philippine Navy ship taking food, supplies and new personnel to a vessel marooned on Second Thomas Shoal when the incident happened.

BRP Malapascua was forced to move away from the area, the coastguard said. It was not clear if it was able to complete the re-supply mission.

“These acts of aggression by China are disturbing and disappointing,” foreign affairs spokesperson Ma Teresita Daza said, noting that the incident happened a month after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr visited Beijing.

During the January visit, Marcos Jr and Chinese President Xi Jinping “agreed to manage maritime differences through diplomacy and dialogue, without resorting to force and intimidation,” Daza noted.

The Chinese embassy said Huang and Marcos Jr “exchanged views on how to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen dialogue and communication, and properly manage maritime differences between China and the Philippines.”

The Philippines and China are embroiled in a territorial dispute due to overlapping claims in the South China Sea, where Beijing has taken over areas and built artificial islands with military-capable facilities.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by an international arbitration court that it has no legal or historical basis for its expansive claims in the area.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have overlapping claims to the area, which is believed to be rich in natural resources.

GNA

