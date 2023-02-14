Paediatric Society of Ghana honours distinguished members 

By Albert Allotey, GNA

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has honoured some of its members for their passion, hard work and dedication to quality healthcare for children, particularly new-born babies in Ghana.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the members were honoured at the PSG 2023 Annual General and Scientific Meeting held in Kumasi.

Dr Mrs Gyikua Plange-Rhule, a Consultant at Kumasi South Hospital, received an Honorary Membership award.

Professor Joslin Alexei Dogbe, an Honorary Consultant Neurologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the current Vice-Dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was honoured for his dedication and commitment to education and training.

Mrs Rose Oware-Tweneboah Boahene, a Paediatric Specialist Nurse at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), received an award for her loyalty, compassion, and dedication over her 33 years of service.

Deputy Chief Nursing Officer (DCNO) Angela Opoku-Adusei at the Child Health Department of the KATH was given an award for her integrity and dedication of duty for the past 27 years while DCNO Martha Donkor received Honorary Membership for her hard work and selfless contribution to quality child healthcare.

The members received citations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

