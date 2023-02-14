NPP presidential aspirants urged to avoid campaign of political blackmail 

By Dennis Peprah

Odomase, (B/R), Feb. 14, GNA – The various presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their followers have been cautioned against campaigns of political ‘blackmail’ in their bid to lead the party in the 2024 election.

According to Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a 75-year-old leading member of the NPP in the Bono Region, any ‘childish’ campaign of ‘personality blackmail’ and character assassination would not augur well for the party.

This, he said, could narrow the fortunes of the NPP in ‘breaking the eight’ in the next general election.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, Mr Mensah, a former NPP organiser in the then Brong-Ahafo region, said a more decorous campaign was required from the aspirants to maintain the unity within the ranks and file of the party.

With the current economic situation in the country, the former organiser, called on the presidential aspirants to conduct issue-based campaigns that would convince ‘discerning and well enlightened’ electorate.

Mr Mensah said the party’s impending presidential primary was not a ‘do or die affair’, saying “we must remember that we are all fighting a common political enemy of former president John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic (NDC) in the next general election”.

“So, it is, therefore, imperative for all the contesting aspirants and their faithful to be more decorous and conduct a clean campaign devoid of unmaking other colleague aspirants”, he stated, saying “any unnecessary character assassinations and blackmail will give the NDC an edge over us.”

Mr Mensah noted that though all the aspirants in the party’s presidential race had proven track records, and could lead the NPP in the Election 2024, Vice Presidential Dr Mahamudu Bawumia remained the best presidential candidate now.

As a running mate for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Elections 2008 and 2012, and took over political power in the 2016, Mr Mensah argued that the Vice President remained marketable and knew the dynamics and the intricacies in the nation’s political space.

Describing the Election 2024 as crucial, he said the “Vice President Alhaji Dr Bawumia has stood the test of time, and he remains the best candidate to match the NDC which is extremely desperate for political power”.

The former NPP regional organiser reminded the delegates, preparing for the party’s presidential primaries that any wrong decision they make in choosing a Presidential Aspirant could have a rippling effect on the party’s edge to retain political power in 2024.

