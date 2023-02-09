NPP Flagbearer Race: Kwabena Agyei Agyepong calls for new dimension

Accra, Feb. 09, GNA – Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rounded off his campaign tour of the Western and Central Regions, stressing the need for the Party to chart a new course by choosing him, a new face to lead it into victory in 2024.

He said the Party’s chances of winning the 2024 General Election will be greatly enhanced with him as the Flagbearer with his “New Dawn” message to revive the country’s democracy.

Mr Agyepong, also known as KAA, said this in a news brief to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, detailing that his vision of a new paradigm on Ghana’s political landscape was resonating positively with Party executives and activists.

The message is focused on the vision for a “New Dawn”, the transformation of the political system, and to revive the faith that Ghanaians have in the country’s democracy to “secure the future of our party and the country”.

“As someone who has served Prof Adu Boahen in 1992, Candidate Akufo-Addo in 1998 and President JA Kufuor in various campaigns over the years, I can confidently say that the executives of these two regions have wholeheartedly accepted my message,” the news brief said.

“I have no doubt in my mind that these faithful executives will cast their votes and give their mandates to KAA to lead the Party to the historic third consecutive victory for the Party in the upcoming 2024 General Election.”

The brief said the Party faithful were deeply appreciative of KAA’s longstanding commitment and dedicated service to the NPP having availed himself to the Party in the heady days of adversity and that he had established a strong bond between himself and the Party grassroots.

GNA

