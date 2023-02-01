NDC Primaries: Adaklu NDC urged to allow Kwame Agbodza to contest unopposed 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Feb. 1, GNA – Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appealed to members of the party in the Adaklu Constituency to allow Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the incumbent Member of Parliament of the area to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries unopposed.

“This will further demonstrate the region’s appreciation of the Adaklu MP’s elevation.”

Mr Gunu said it would also give the new Minority Chief Whip the necessary peace of mind at this stage to concentrate on his new role in Parliament.

Mr Gunu made the appeal in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) about what the Adaklu MP’s elevation meant for the Volta NDC.

Mr Gunu said that it would be a waste of time and resources for anyone to venture into a contest with Agbodza in the parliamentary primaries and even the 2024 general elections.

He said, many of the Volta NDC MPs have credibly performed and needed to be retained to continue the good work.

“We are determined to increase the presidential votes to win the general elections in 2024 and we will not compromise on competence even as we provide a level playing field for all qualified candidates.”

“The rest will be left for the best coaches, who are the delegates at the grassroots to decide,” Mr Gunu added.

The NDC has slated May 13, this year for its internal Presidential and Parliamentary elections ahead of the general polls in 2024.

GNA

