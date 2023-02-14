NATO’s Stoltenberg: Send more arms and ammunition to Ukraine now 

Brussels, Feb. 14, (dpa/GNA) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called on supporters of Ukraine to send more ammunition and arms as Russia steps up pressure shortly before the first anniversary of its full-scale invasion.

“We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace,” Stoltenberg said speaking in Brussels at NATO headquarters.

“What we see is the opposite. He’s preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks,” he added, arriving at a US-led meeting to coordinate arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg called on NATO members and partners to supply more ammunition and to deliver already pledged arms swiftly.

He added that supplying Ukraine with fighter jets was not the most pressing issues, but acknowledged that support for Ukraine had evolved over the past months.

NATO defence ministers are to discuss later on Tuesday how to ramp up ammunition production to meet Ukraine’s needs and to replenish domestic stocks, Stoltenberg said.

GNA

