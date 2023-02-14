NATO defence ministers to discuss war in Ukraine 

Brussels, Feb. 14, (dpa/GNA) - NATO defence ministers are to gather in Brussels on Tuesday for a two-day meeting to discuss support for Ukraine, the alliance’s efforts to replenish weapons and ammunition stocks and to better protect under-water infrastructure.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov is to join NATO ministers on Tuesday afternoon, as well as a US-led meeting on Tuesday morning of around 50 countries to coordinate weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Reznikov is expected to call again for the delivery of fighter jets, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for the supply of planes during his visit to the Belgian capital last week. No decision on jets is expected on Tuesday.

NATO itself is not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday however called for a swift delivery of ammunition, fuel and spare parts to Ukraine.

How to increase production capacities for ammunition is also on the agenda as continued supply to Ukraine is putting the alliance’s own stocks under strain.

Ministers are also due to discuss efforts to better protect critical underwater infrastructure following the alleged acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines.

On Wednesday, the focus will be on strengthening NATO’s presence in eastern Europe, the so-called eastern flank.

The meeting is to be marked by the fact that Turkey is blocking the accession of the two Nordic countries Finland and Sweden to NATO.

New admissions to the alliance must be approved by all 30 current member countries. Upcoming elections and the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey make progress unlikely.

GNA

