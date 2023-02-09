My indefinite suspension was unconstitutional and needless — Kwabena Agyepong 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Feb. 9, GNA – Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described his indefinite suspension as the General Secretary of NPP in 2015 as ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘needless’.

The former General Secretary of the NPP labelled the party’s decision as an aberration that was politically arranged by some faceless people who could not stand his outstanding leadership but went all out to tarnish his reputation.

He regretted the apparent silence of many party big shots on his undeserved suspension, saying “the NPP has many legal luminaries and eminent personalities who could have saved the situation, but I was left to my fate regardless of my opinion on the matter.

“What happened to me is an aberration that should never be meted out to anyone in any political party because it was unconstitutional and needless.”

Mr Agyepong disclosed this in an interview with the media in Cape Coast on Wednesday.

Mr. Agyepong, together with Mr Paul Afoko, a former National Chairman of the NPP, and Mr Sammy Crabbe, a former Vice Chairman, were suspended indefinitely by the party in 2015.

He could not comprehend why the party that prided itself as the apostle of democracy and rule of law in Ghana, unexpectedly unheeded its constitutional dictates.

Irrespective of the vile propaganda and misinformation, Mr. Agyepong said he contributed immensely to the party’s electoral victory in 2016 and 2020.

“Despite the baseless accusations that I was working against the Presidential ambition of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I mobilised resources from friends and well-wishers to support the party.

“I supported the party in the Upper East and West, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, and 20 constituencies in the Northern Region and submitted a receipt of my contributions to the party,” Mr. Agyepong revealed.

He bemoaned the side-lining sub-culture of character assassination and scandalous allegations about political opponents or individuals who may have divergent views.

He admonished politicians and political parties to be measured in their utterances and eschew politics of insults to avoid tension in the country.

Rather, all politicians must conduct their campaigns in peace, and harmony and communicate their messages without insults.

That political dilemma, Mr. Agyepong said, had geared him on to declare a new dawn, a new dimension, and a new direction for NPP and Ghana.

To him, Ghana needed a new direction and capable leadership that genuinely puts people before politics and inspired hope for a better future.

For that matter, he resolved to lead a passionate redemption mission to create a shift in the thinking and orientation of what public service and party politics should be.

GNA

