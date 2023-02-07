Likpe Youth accuse Guan DCE of relocating District Departments 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Likpe (O/R), Feb. 7, GNA – Concerned Youths of Likpe, a group in the Guan District of Oti Region, had petitioned Mr Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to call Madam Janet Emefa Obro-Adibo, Guan District Chief Executive (DCE) to order.

They said the DCE tabled a motion at the Assembly to relocate three Departments established at the district capital.

The youth said the District Education, Agriculture and Health Directorates offices at Likpe Bakua have been earmarked by the DCE to be relocated to new places of her choice.

Mr Alexander K. Grant, Lead Member, Mr Mawuli Amedeka, Member and Mr Elis Pizzay, a Polling station Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), signed the petition and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The group also copied Oti Regional Minister, Oti Regional Education Director, Departmental Heads in Guan and Likpe Paramount Chief.

The group said the DCE was trying to foment disunity and mistrust among the four traditional areas with the current development.

They said the action was unnecessary since there were more district offices to be sited at any of the traditional areas in the district.

The group said the DCE in her “decentralisation drive” could not “decongest” Likpe Mate, the district capital that was barely congested or choked.

They called on the Local Government Minister to, as a matter of urgency, go to their rescue to avoid any dissension between the youth and the people of Guan as a result of the DCE’s ” actions

They called on the Regional Minister to step in and make sure the government was not made unpopular among the people of the district due to the DCE’s “misguided action.”

When the GNA contacted the DCE, she denied any wrongdoing.

She said a committee was set up in agreement with the appropriate traditional authorities in the district in ensuring that District Departments were distributed across the four traditional areas to enhance development.

Madam Obro-Adibo said there was no plan or action to relocate the three departments as the youth alleged.

