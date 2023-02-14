Kontintabig JHS, Primary and KG are in dire need of furniture 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Kontintabig (U/E), Feb. 14, GNA – The Kontintabig Cluster of Basic Schools in the Nabdam District of Upper East Region is in dire need of furniture as pupils sit on the bare cement floor or lie on their bellies to read and write.

The KG One, having 60 pupils, does not have a single desk.

The primary school has a population of 477 pupils, comprising 300 boys and 177 girls.

Class One has 71 pupils with 11 dual desks, three of which were broken and being managed by the pupils. Class Two has 51 pupils with seven desks.

There are only 45 dual desks for the Junior High School (JHS) for a population of 157 students, comprising 63 in JHS One, 52 in JHS Two, and 42 in JHS Three, resulting in four pupils having to sit on one dual desk.

Mr Alfred Ayambila Akadomah, the Headteacher of the JHS, said the inadequate furniture had negatively affected teaching and learning.

“Teaching and learning is all about having the comfort to concentrate fully but because of the limited furniture in the schools, compelling the students to sit in four per desk, and some on the floor, they are unable to pay attention in class due the tight sitting arrangements,” he said.

That had also contributed to the poor handwriting of students.

Mr Akadomah expressed worry over low enrolment in the JHS, which had affected the amount received as capitation grant since it was paid based on the population of a school, thereby making it difficult for the school to undertake minor maintenances.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the school revealed that some of the classrooms had cracks in the walls, with the ceilings removed.

Ms Mary Magdalene Wompakeah, the Nabdam District Education Director, said the directorate had taken note of the issues and reported to the appropriate authorities for redress.

Ms Agnes Anamoo, the Nabdam District Chief Executive, said the Assembly’s attention had been drawn to the inadequate furniture in the schools and was working to resolve it.

She, however, urged the head teachers and community members to guard against the destruction of furniture in the schools, saying most of the furniture got destroyed during the holidays by individuals as most schools were left unlocked.

She appealed to non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and well-meaning citizens to assist the Assembly by donating some furniture to create a favourable environment for students to learn.

GNA

