Kiev mayor Klitschko: ‘We will overcome everything and win’

Kiev, Feb 24, (dpa/GNA) – Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, has spoken of a “tragic and psychologically exhausting” year, on the anniversary of the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“But we are fighting, we believe in ourselves and in our country. That is why we will overcome everything and win,” he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday, alongside a video message.

While many Ukrainians had not believed there would be a “barbaric war” by Russia, the capital had been preparing for a possible attack, he said.

“Volunteers who joined the territorial defence and our military helped to protect and hold the capital.”

Russian troops advanced into the suburbs of Kiev after the war began on February 24, but did not get far.

“Kiev is the heart of Ukraine, Kiev was and remains a target of Russia, of the Russians and of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Klitschko told dpa in an interview on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said he did not believe Russia could succeed in a new attack on the capital. “I don’t think Russia will win.”

GNA

