Keta: Nursing and Midwifery Principal expresses concern over inadequate hostel facilities

Keta (VR) Feb. 14, GNA – Madam Mabel Kafui Torku, the Principal of Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Volta region, has expressed concern over the school’s inadequate hostel facilities.

She said the school, with a students population of about 849, has space for only 100 students in the hostel, where “the rest of 749 students must find their own apartment in town making it difficult for on-campus early morning and evening teaching and learning.”

Madam Torku, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an interview, further explained that most students were scattered in many apartments within the Keta township and adjoining areas causing discomfort to the students and others.

“The safety of my students is not guaranteed since they are exposed to all forms of risks such as rape, sexual assaults, and others.”

Other challenges, she mentioned, include lack of computer laboratory, inadequate teaching materials and lack of teachers bungalow, among others.

Mr Foster Gbedenya, Dean of student affairs, revealed that the school would continue to do their best regardless of the challenges they faced.

“Our main aim and target is to produce best midwives and nurses to serve mother Ghana, and that is what we have been doing over the years.”

Mr Gbedenya appealed to government, philanthropists to support the school to solve the many challenges.

