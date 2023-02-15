Keta NMTC: Benedicta Quansah adjudged best student after national exam

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Feb. 15, GNA – Miss Benedicta Quansah, a final year student of Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) in the Volta region, has won the best performing student of 2022.

She was adjudged the best student after her excellent performance in last year’s Nurses and Midwives Diploma final examination, which was organised by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The 21-year-old student, who is also preparing to undertake her final year practical exams, promised to perform better.

“Even though I was surprised about the award, l did my best to raise the flag of my school,” she said.

The examination recorded thousands of students from the various Nursing and Midwifery and Training schools across the country, which saw Ms Quansah emerging as the first and best student.

Madam Mabel Kafui Torku, Principal, Keta NMTC, commended Ms Quansah for her achievement and further urged other students to emulate her example.

“It is a great achievement for Keta NMTC as well as bringing national recognition to the school. We pray for more of these awards in future,” she added.

Madam Torku also appealed to the government, groups and individuals to come to their aid.

Ms Quansah received a plaque and an undisclosed cash prize as part of the award.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

