Institute of Viticulture and Enology Develops Three New Dessert Wine Grapes

Pleven, North Central Bulgaria, Feb 14 (BTA/GNA) – The Institute of Viticulture and Enology (IVE) here observed the tradition of grape pruning near the city on Tuesday. At the event, IVE Director Assoc. Prof. Emil Tsvetanov said that the IVE has developed and will patent three new grape varieties for dessert wines – Miro, Nayden and Ioana.

This traditional grape pruning linked to St Tryphon, the patron saint of vine growers and wine makers in Bulgaria, is marked every year on February 14 across the country. This year’s event in Pleven was attended by the chair of the Agricultural Academy Prof. Martin Banov, Pleven Regional Governor Ivan Petkov, and Pleven Municipality Mayor Gеоrg Spartanski.

Tsvetanov greeted the guests with wishes for a bountiful harvest and rivers of wine, for good health and good fortune. Tsvetanov, Banov and Petkov kept the tradition of wearing crowns of vine sticks while performing the grape pruning.

The programme included voting for a King of the Vines and performing traditional folk songs and dances.

Tsvetanov reported that the Institute’s plans include creating wine-tasting packages to be offered to travel agencies as part of wine tours. The IVE also plans to open a Wine Museum in its courtyard.

Commenting on the recent weather, Tsvetanov pointed out that the warm winter ensured that the vineyards did not freeze, however, the lack of snow meant less soil moisture, which the vines need to start growing. The IVE is hopeful that more Bulgarians will seek out and choose local quality wines in 2023.

