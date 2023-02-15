GTA marks chocolate day with call for the consumption of more cocoa products

By Seth Danquah

Tanokrom (WR), Feb 15, GNA – The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has marked this year’s National Chocolate Day in Takoradi with a call on the public to consume more cocoa products.

The ceremony was held at the Takoradi Mall where shoppers and visitors to the place were served chilled chocolate drinks and bites of Golden Tree chocolate brand.

The celebration, which formed part of this year’s National Chocolate Week initiated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), was supported by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), the Cocoa Producing Companies and the Takoradi Mall.

Mr Henry Yeleduor, Western Regional Director of GTA, explained that the commemoration of the day was to promote the domestic consumption of Ghana’s Chocolate and other cocoa-related products and to highlight the health benefits of chocolate.

He mentioned the health benefits of eating cocoa products, especially chocolate, and stated that it had been shown to be nutrient-rich.

He emphasised that chocolate was a potent source of antioxidants, decreases blood pressure, lowers the risk of heart disease, protects skin from the sun, enhances brain function and promotes blood flow.

Mr Yeleduor said the National Chocolate Day celebration in Ghana was introduced in 2015 and was aimed at promoting economic potential of the cocoa value chain, while promoting domestic tourism.

He further stated that cocoa had good medicinal components, acted as an immune booster, and called on Ghanaians to consume more cocoa products to improve their immune system and health conditions.

This year’s commemoration was on the theme, “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana.”

GNA

