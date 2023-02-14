Government completes 160 KG blocks, 190 under construction – President reveals  

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – The Government has completed 160 kindergarten (KG) blocks out of the 350 under construction, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed.

He said several dilapidated KG blocks, meant to expand the base of early childhood education, had also been rehabilitated.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known at the inauguration and handing-over of the Kwabenya Atomic Model Kindergarten (KG), Ghana’s first play-based ICT-empowered KG, at Dome-Kwabenya, in the Ga-East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The project, executed by Messrs. BSW International, was funded by the Ghana Education Trust (GET) Fund.

The President indicated that improving educational infrastructure was critical to creating access for the Ghanaian youth to be educated to an appreciable standard.

Therefore, the Government was determined to inject the needed resources to achieve the desired educational goals to enhance the nation’s human resource base, he noted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said promoting quality and inclusive early education helped to build the cognitive abilities of the child.

This was also needed to promote the core competencies of Ghanaian children, as well as language and physical development, he said.

He hinted that the country was reviewing its educational curriculum from an objective-based to standard-based, saying this was being implemented to nurture a generation of critical-thinkers.

This was required to bring Ghana’s educational development in tune with the demands of the 21st Century, he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was optimistic the Kwabenya Atomic Model KG would provide a world class early childhood education.

GNA

