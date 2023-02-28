Ghana Armed Forces to hold Open Day at 66 Artillery Regiment

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Feb 28, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that it would observe this year’s open day at the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ho, in the Volta Region only, on March 7, 2023.

The event which would be held as part of activities marking the 66th Independence anniversary celebrations in the Volta Regional capital is to offer members of the public the opportunity for viewing military weapons, maneuvers and simulations.

The installation would be open from 0700 hours to 1600 hours, a statement released by the Public Relations Department of GAF and signed by Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 has said.

“The exercise is aimed at helping civilians understand military life and also boost military-civilian Relations in the country,” it said.

GAF has urged Ghanaians who wish to have a feel of its operations to take advantage of the opportunity.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

