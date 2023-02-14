Germany wholesale price inflation at 21-month low 

Berlin, Feb. 14, (dpa/GNA) - Germany’s wholesale prices increased at the slowest pace in 21 months in January, national statistics bureau Destatis reported on Tuesday.

The wholesale price index rose 10.6% year-on-year in December, slower than the 12.8% rise in November.

This was the slowest rate since April 2021, when prices had grown 9.7%.

Nonetheless, wholesale price inflation continued to remain in double-digits.

The highest annual price growth occurred in the category of food, beverage and tobacco, rising 16.2%.

Prices for solid fuel and mineral oil products surged 13.1%.

Month-on-month, wholesale prices increased 0.2%, reversing a 1.6% fall in December. This was the first rise in four months.

GNA

